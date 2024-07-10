Guernsey Police are appealing for help to find a man who was last seen in Castel on Monday evening (8 July).

James Giles, 51 and also known as 'Jester', disappeared after he was last sighted at his home address in the Rue de Bouverie at 6:30pm.

Mr Giles was reported missing to police early on Tuesday morning.

Officers have carried out a number of searches across the island, including checking CCTV footage and speaking to potential witnesses.

James Giles was last seen on Monday evening. Credit: Bailiwick Law Enforcement

So far, there have been no confirmed sightings of Mr Giles but the search continues around his home address and at several other locations with detectives now involved.

Officers believe he may have been wearing a blue raincoat with a Sky TV logo on the front when he disappeared.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Telford says: "If James sees this, please get in touch with us.

"We have also deployed family liaison officers to support James's family during this understandably difficult time."

Anyone with information on Mr Giles's whereabouts is asked to contact the Duty Sergeant on 01481 222 222.

