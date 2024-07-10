St Sampsons High School in Guernsey has received 'good' marks in all areas from the standards assessor Ofsted after it got a damning report in 2022.

The school has been called a "prime example" by Guernsey's Education Committee after it had a full re-inspection in June following a disappointing report in 2022 which left parents outraged.

The quality of education, behaviour, attitudes, personal development, leadership and management were all reviewed as 'good', compared to 'inadequate' in the previous inspection.

The Ofsted inspection found that the school's curriculum had undergone changes which created a "calm and purposeful environment for pupils".

The report noted a major improvement in pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) being accurately identified and that staff have a good knowledge of how to apply suitable strategies to support students.

This was one of the areas of concern in 2022 when the school inspection body said: "Students with special educational needs not being well supported as staff do not have the necessary skills to adapt their teaching."

Ofsted also reported that there is now an extensive range of activities offered by the school that enrich pupils' lives and students' successes are celebrated.

In 2022, the school inspection revealed students did not feel safe for fear of bullying.

The critical review also said the school's quality of education was not good enough and student behaviour was poor, with some pupils directly challenging or ignoring their teachers.

In response to this year's much-improved results, Guernsey's Education Committee President, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, explained: "To come from where the school was two years ago, to receive 'good' ratings across the board , is a significant achievement and one everyone should be rightly proud of.

"External inspections play such an important role not only in helping provide reassurance about good practice in our settings, but also identifying where issues exist so that we can collectively address them for the benefit of our young people. St Sampson's High is a prime example of that journey."

Principle Vicky Godley added: "Schools can't change unless there's a cultural change and that absolutely needs every single person, whether you're a support member of staff or a teacher, in terms of driving through those aims."

