Two Guernsey mothers have set up an online community to support families struggling with the cost of living.

Kat Gillespie and Sarah de Carteret created the free public site 'Supersavvysavers' in the hope of helping local people find the latest offers, deals and discounts at shops and supermarkets.

After several discussions about price inflations and where to buy items from, the pair decided to share what they found on social media and a bespoke website.

Their Facebook page now has around 2,500 followers with tips and cost-saving tricks plus price comparisons on essential items for all the major supermarkets.

Kat is particularly worried about families trying to make ends meet.

She explains: "We're feeling it and I don't know how single parents are surviving at the moment, no idea.

"People are finding it difficult because everything's gone up - the household bills, electricity, insurance has gone sky high and interest rates paying the mortgage. That's before you look at the weekly shop."

Sarah believes that collaboration is key as supermarkets want to help those in need.

She says: "They are always liking and commenting on the posts that we put out there and emailing us.

"They want to work with us and all genuinely seem to want to be able to put their prices down and help as much as they can, and I think that will happen.

"We've been checking prices since April and already there's been drops among those 25 essentials."

Shiloh Church foodbank is seeing an increase in demand for uniforms and baby outfits alongside food. Credit: ITV Channel

Chrissie Salmon, Team Leader at Shiloh Church, says their foodbank has seen an increase in demand for uniforms and baby outfits alongside food.

She explains: "The need has definitely changed over the last 12 months as people have been struggling with interest rates going up.

"It is a surprise and the challenge is greater than it's ever been. We have people who maybe just visit us once because they have a week of crisis, a week where they need to.

"There are those who come regularly because they're just struggling to make ends meet but it is from all walks of life that we're seeing people."

