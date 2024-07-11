Parish rates in St Helier will increase by 5.6% from 2025.

It will see around £22 added to the yearly tax bill for a three-bed home and £6 for a one-bed flat.

The extra revenue will partly be used to fund road improvements and two new playgrounds in Parade Gardens, costing a total of £750,000 according to the Parish.

An initial £490,000 will also be ringfenced for a neighbourhood scheme which aims to improve St Helier.

Constable Simon Crowcroft presented the parish accounts for the coming year to around 60 ratepayers who attended a public meeting at the Town Hall.

Those in attendance unanimously agreed to the rate rise with the Parish stating "a clear expectation that the Government should be required to honour previous promises to contribute to the costs of improving St Helier's residential areas".

