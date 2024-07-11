The average water bill will increase by £26 next year, according to Jersey Water.

The company says this rise is in line with inflation, and works out at around an additional 7p a day.

From 1 January, Jersey Water's tariff will go up by 5.7%, matching the retail price index (RPI) from March 2024.

The company says the charges reflect the impact of the current economic climate on its operating costs and the investment the company is making in its infrastructure to "create greater resilience and and security for the island's future water supply needs".

Helier Smith, Chief Executive of Jersey Water, said: "Acting in the best interests of our customers is our number one priority. We do this by balancing the need to keep bills fair and affordable with investing in critical upgrades to our infrastructure, so that we can continue to provide a high quality, sustainable water supply for customers today and in the future.

"Next year, we are still anticipating a 3. 9% increase in our operating costs, on top of rises in contractor costs for our capital investment programme and an overall decrease in customer demand for water.

He added: "While proportionate, 2025’s tariff will also help alleviate these costs pressures and support our capital investment programme, so we continue to maintain the highest levels of service.”

Jersey Water says it will not make any more price changes before 1 January 2026.

