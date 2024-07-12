An aid worker from Jersey has received a handwritten letter from His Majesty the King honouring his courage.

Simon Boas, who is the Executive Director of the charity Jersey Overseas Aid, received the note on Thursday 11th July.

It was hand-delivered on behalf of King Charles III by His Excellency, The Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE.The letter expressed how moved His Majesty had been after hearing of Simon's "courageous approach" to his cancer diagnosis and his services to charities.

Simon was diagnosed with cancer in September 2023 and has written letters to a local newspaper detailing his treatment, which have received hundreds of thousands of views online.

Due to his openness about disease, he's received a number of award including: the Bailiffs Silver Seal and the Certificate of Achievement from the World Jersey Cattle Bureau.

Simon has also written a book addressing the topic of cancer and death titled; ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Dying’ which will be published in September.

The letter was received ahead of The King and Queen arriving in Jersey on Monday 15 July before heading off to Guernsey the day after.

It will be their first visit to the Channel Islands since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.

