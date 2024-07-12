Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Alexandra Spiceley explains why former members of Jersey's health department are reluctant to receive care on island

Three former senior members of Jersey's Health Department have given a damning account of the health service and admit they would be reluctant to receive care on the island.

Professor Simon Mackenzie, Tom Hayhoe and Hugo Mascie-Taylor spoke at three public hearings organised by Jersey's Health and Social Security (HSS) Scrutiny Panel this week.

Together, they shared concerns over patient safety, a toxic working culture within the service and a resistance to change.

Mr Hayhoe was the Chair of Jersey's Health Advisory Board for a month before stepping down. Mr Mascie-Taylor was Interim Chair of the board in 2022 and Professor Mackenzie joined the Health Change Team as Clinical Lead in 2023.

The panel was chaired by Deputy Louise Doublet and Deputy Jonathan Renouf. Other members included: Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache and Deputy Lucy Stephenson.

Former Chair of Jersey's Health Advisory Board, Tom Hayhoe said he was "acutely aware many issues around patient safety."

A culture of 'covering things up' was also raised during the meeting, where it was highlighted that rather than reporting when things go wrong, they are hidden.

Professor Simon Mackenzie and Tom Hayhoe also shared their reluctance to receive care in Jersey.

Current member of Jersey's Health Scrutiny Panel, Deputy Johnathan Renouf says the revelations are shocking: "Things are so serious that they would not take care in Jersey as a first choice.

"That is a damning indictment to hear from those who have been at the top of an organisation."

In response, Health Minister Deputy Tom Binet says: "One of them has 4 weeks part-time experience and probably spent less than a few hours in the hospital, and the other one was responsible for putting the job right over the last 12 months.

"On a personal level, if I get ill, I'm quite happy to use the services that are here, bearing in mind I know there are some problems. But there are people trying to put that right and there are a lot of people doing a really job and this has done nothing for morale."

These issues and the culture within the health department were raised in 2022 by Mr Mascie-Taylor.

However, all three senior members shared that no change had been achieved and doing so would take a huge amount of effort and determination.

Deputy Binet says it will be a failure, on his part, if these issues still exist in two years time.

