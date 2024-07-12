There will be a series of road closures and parking suspensions in St Helier on Monday (15 July) during the King and Queen's visit to Jersey.All roads adjacent to the Royal Square, Weighbridge Place and Liberation Square will be closed between 6am and 6pm. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the Esplanade and La Route de la Liberation during the day. The tunnel will remain open for the majority of the day to keep traffic moving but it will be closed for approximately an hour during the afternoon.All normal traffic will be diverted to Mount Bingham during this time.

St Aubin's Road will be closed from 12 noon with events happening at People's Park. Roads around the Parade will be closed from 11am to allow members of the public going to the 'family zone' at the Don Monument to do so safely. Government officials are asking islanders driving around St Helier to be patient and allow extra time for their journeys. There will be a temporary bus station operating from the Esplanade from 10am, while emergency access to the hospital will be maintained throughout the day. On-street parking will be suspended from 6pm on Saturday (13 July) at People's Park, St Aubin's Road, Cheapside, The Parade (excluding emergency parking), Charing Cross, Broad Street, New Street, Library Place, The Weighbridge, The Esplanade, Pier Road, Grenville Street and the New North Quay. Access to Patriotic Street car park will be available via the Esplanade or Gloucester Street.

