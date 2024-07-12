Rare Guernsey goat breed set to receive Royal title

Guernsey's Golden goats will be granted a Royal title when the King and Queen visit the island on Tuesday (16 July). It will be the first time in recent history that the honour has been given to a livestock breed. It will apply to all Golden Guernseys across the world, and they will formally be known as the Royal Golden Guernsey Goat. Their Majesties will officially bestow the title by placing an engraved brass bell on a collar around the neck of an eight-year-old female Golden Guernsey called Summerville Tamsin. The dairy goats are a rare breed which have been native to the island for at least 200 years. They are characterised by their golden coloured skin and hair and their friendly behaviour.

Golden Guernseys have been native to the island for at least 200 years. Credit: States of Guernsey

One hundred years ago, Guernsey resident Miriam Milbourne rediscovered these goats among the scrub herds on the island and began keeping them. During the 1940s, Miriam hid the goats from the occupying German forces to protect them from being taken and slaughtered. She then began a breeding programme in the 1950s. Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor Richard Cripwell said: "The recognition being granted to our special and rare breed, the Golden Guernsey, is a wonderful and fitting way to mark the significance of His Majesty's first visit to the island as King, an island whose relationship with the Crown is at its core constitutionally as well as historically."It's a legacy and a tremendous honour that will stay with Guernsey for future generations."

Christopher Price, Chief Executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust - of which the King is a Patron - said the title reflects the Golden Guernsey's "cultural and historical significance" alongside their "value to biodiversity". He said: "Golden Guernseys are really efficient milk producers, and the milk is great for making yoghurt or cheese."The breed also excels in conservation grazing which supports biodiversity. Being choosey in what they eat, their grazing can provide very specific environmental benefits."He added: "We are extremely grateful to His Majesty for his continued, greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds."

