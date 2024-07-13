Play Brightcove video

Lewis Andrews met the dancers and even took to the dancefloor...

Schoolchildren in Jersey have been showing-off their breakdancing skills, ahead of its appearance as a new sport at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Scott Mills, 49, is otherwise known by his dance name 'Bboy Shadow' - and has been teaching breakdance is the island for 14 years.

Year two students from Jersey College Prep School performed alongside more experienced members of Scott's 'crew'.

Scott said: "With breakdancing you have an open canvas - no-one can say your move is wrong because it's right for you.

"It is as individual as your thumbprint ... we've all got a different style and that's what keeps the originality.

"Breakdancing at the Olympics will be great for the sport - a bit like what it did for skateboarding, which has just ballooned as you can tell by the new skatepark".