Jersey celebrates 400th Parkrun

Islanders in Jersey took part in the island's 400th parkrun today.

Parkrun describes itself as a describes itself as a "community-led, socially-focused event".

A total of 355 people either ran, jogged and walked the 5k course in St Brelade, with 38 of them leaving with new personal bests secured.

More than 15,000 participants have been recorded over the 400 events since parkrun Jersey started in 2015.

Among the 400 events held, 16679 personal bests have been recorded.

Parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at Les Quennevais Sports Centre.

