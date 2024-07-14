Alderney Army Officer chosen to assist The King during Guernsey visit

A Serving Army Officer who grew up in Alderney will assist His Majesty in a series of formal ceremonies during The King and Queen's visit to Guernsey on Tuesday.

Captain Amy Challinor, who spent the first 10 years of her life in Alderney, has been chosen as the confidential secretary for the Guernsey visit.

This is known formally as the ADC (Aide-de-Camp) which is a position that involves confidential secretary in routine matters.

The ADC role is not unfamiliar to her, having served for two years as Aide-de-Camp to the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe at NATO’s operational headquarters in Belgium.

Captain Challinor is currently serving in 32 Engineer Regiment, in North Yorkshire, and was invited to assist with the Royal visit by His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor: a fellow Royal Engineer, who served with Captain Challinor when working for NATO.

She will assist The King when His Majesty presides over a special sitting of the States of Deliberation, followed by the paying of homage, which will take place on St Peter Port seafront.

