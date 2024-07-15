Three primary school children in Jersey have welcomed The King and Queen with a creative beach message.

Henry Bisson, Maddy Bisson and Blue Luxo Proctor created the large greeting on Monday morning (15 July) at St Quen's Bay ahead of Their Majesties visit.

The drawing in the sand reads "Welcome To Jersey" and it is hoped the Royals might have spotted it from the air as they landed at the island's airport.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have spent the day in Jersey meeting locals and learning about the island's heritage.

They will stay overnight at Government House before travelling on to Guernsey.

