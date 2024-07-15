King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make their first visit to the Channel Islands today.

It is the first visit since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.

Jersey officials have made the decision to keep the dry weather plan despite a predicted wet forecast.

While rain is expected, the Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq and His Excellency The Lieutenant Governor, Jerry Kyd, decided that staying with the dry weather programme will allow as many islanders as possible to come together to experience the historic occasion.

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq said: "Given the hard work that has already been put into the designing and delivery of this Royal Visit His Excellency and I believe that we should progress with our dry weather programme.

"Invited guests and members of the public are advised to dress appropriately for the possible inclement weather.

He added: "Some other adjustments have been made to the programme which includes the relocating of some of the guests due to attend the tea party into the Pomme D’or Hotel where they will meet Their Majesties.

"It is also anticipated that this will allow more space to be available to members of the public to see Their Majesties outside the hotel."

