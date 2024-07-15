Members of the public will have the opportunity to see King Charles III and Queen Camilla as their Majesties visit the Channel Islands on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 July.

It is the first such trip by a Monarch since 2005 with Jersey and Guernsey declaring special public holidays to mark the occasion.

Find out all the key information for the Royal trip including times and places below.

Monday 15 July - What is happening in Jersey?

All roads next to the Royal Square, Weighbridge Place and Liberation Square will be closed from 6am to 6pm to allow pedestrians free access to the areas.

The visit will be live-streamed from 1pm on the Bailiff of Jersey and Government of Jersey Facebook pages.

A Family zone is open in Parade Gardens from 10am with a large screen to watch the day's activities.

A Royal Gun Salute will take place in the afternoon with the public asked to be in position on Westmount Road by 1pm.

Their Majesties will attend a special States sitting with Jersey's politicians, the Bailiff and other senior officials.

Once their Majesties have concluded their visit, the 'Jersey Expo Event' opens to the public until 6pm and will reopen on Tuesday 16 July between 10am and 4pm.

A parade will conclude the Royal Visit in Jersey, with the King and Queen attending a march from in front of the Pomme d'Or Hotel and ending with a guard of honour lining the Esplanade in front of Liberation Station.

Monday 15 July - Royal visit to Jersey schedule (times subject to change)

1pm: ​Their Majesties arrive on the island

​1:15pm: People's Park

Their Majesties will see the final seven rounds of a 21 Royal Gun Salute by the 1781 Militia at People's Park, firing the Duke of Edinburgh Battery.

They will briefly pause to receive a salute from Battery Commander Terry Underwood. There will be marshalled viewing areas to the rear of the cannons.

Members of the public wishing to see the Royal Gun Salute are recommended to be in position on Westmount Road by 1pm, the public will be directed to marshalled viewing areas to the rear of the cannons at People's Park.

1:30pm: Special States Sitting and Sitting of the Royal Court

Their Majesties will arrive at the Royal Square in St Helier and be led by the Royal Mace of 1663, gifted to the island by ​King Charles II in recognition of Jersey's loyalty to the Crown.

There will be limited public viewing areas surrounding the Royal Square.​

2pm: ​Their Majesties will travel to Weighbridge Place from Church Street

There will be opportunities along the route for the public to view the Royals on their journey.

2pm: Jersey Expo Event at Weighbridge Place

​Their Majesties will arrive at Weighbridge Place to tour the 'Jersey Expo Event', a collection focussing on key areas of the island's agriculture and aquaculture industries and its journey to net zero.

This area will not be open to the public until after the Royals have left.

4pm: King's Colours presented by the Pomme d'Or Hotel

The Royals will move to the entrance of the Pomme d'Or Hotel for the King to present the new King's Colours to the Jersey Sea Cadets on their 75th anniversary.

4pm: The King's Parade by the Pomme d'Or Hotel

Their Majesties will move to a raised platform in front of the Pomme d'Or Hotel for the King's Parade.

This march past will include the Band of the Island of Jersey, Jersey Field Squadron, Veterans, Blue Light services, Cadet units, Scouts and Guides.There will be public viewing areas.

4:10pm: Departure in front of Liberation Station

Their Majesties will travel to Government House, passing through a guard of honour lining the Esplanade in front of Liberation Station.

Tuesday 16 July - What is happening in Guernsey?

Activities on the St Peter Port seafront will begin at 10am before Their Majesties arrive from Jersey in the late morning.

Special States Sitting

Their Majesties will arrive on the St Peter Port Seafront in the late morning where the King will preside over a short special sitting of the States of Deliberation, held outdoors for members of the public to watch the proceedings.

The States sitting will immediately be followed by a Ceremony of Homage, a tradition that has historically been observed when the Monarch first visits Guernsey.

The ceremony is held in French where historic title-holders, Seigneurs and Dames of small parcels of land known as 'Fiefs' will pay homage to His Majesty.

Members of the public are invited to the seafront to witness the States sitting and Ceremony of Homage as well as other activities planned on the seafront.

Unveiling of the Plaque at Crown Pier

After the Ceremony of Homage, Their Majesties will head to the landward end of the Crown Pier to unveil a special plaque commemorating their visit.

It is the same place where the Proclamation of the King was made in 2022 in the days following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Showcase of Guernsey culture

After the unveiling of the plaque, The King and Queen will walk down Crown Pier where a series of demonstrations and stalls will showcase Guernsey's rich heritage including the island's native language Guernesiais.

L ocal produce such as seafood, cider, milk and Guernsey jumpers will be shown.

Their Majesties will also meet groups who work to preserve the environment and biodiversity, including the Nature Commission and La Société Guernesiaise.

The RNLI lifeboats 'Spirit of Guernsey' and 'Harold Hobbs' will be moored at pontoons alongside the Crown Pier, as will the St John marine ambulance 'The Flying Christine' - the Royals will have an opportunity to meet crew members of both organisations.

After their Majesties have left the St Peter Port Seafront, the stalls and demonstrations on Crown Pier will remain in place for the afternoon, giving islanders a chance to discover more about the various organisations and producers.

