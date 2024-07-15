Hundreds of people line the streets as The King and Queen visit Jersey
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have begun their two-day tour of the Channel Islands.
It is the first visit since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.
Hundreds of people lined the streets in Jersey's capital St Helier despite the unsettled weather conditions.
Both Jersey and Guernsey have marked the occasion with special public holidays.
Jersey's Royal visit in pictures:
