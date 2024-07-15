King Charles III and Queen Camilla have begun their two-day tour of the Channel Islands.

It is the first visit since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Jersey's capital St Helier despite the unsettled weather conditions.

Both Jersey and Guernsey have marked the occasion with special public holidays.

Jersey's Royal visit in pictures:

Bunting and flags are put outside a pub in St Helier as members of the public get ready for the Royal visit. Credit: PA

King Charles III speaks to Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, in the Royal Square. Credit: PA

Queen Camilla takes shelter under an umbrella as unsettled weather marks the start of the Royal visit to the Channel Islands. Credit: PA

A sea of umbrellas spring up in the Royal Square as rain starts to come down. Credit: ITV Channel

King Charles III addresses the crowd in Jersey's Royal Square. Credit: ITV Channel

The King stops to talk to members of the public in St Helier as the sky brightens up. Credit: PA

