ITV Channel reporter Alex Spiceley speaks to Jersey's Medical Director for Health and Community Services, Patrick Armstrong, about criticism of his department.

The Medical Director for Health and Community Services (HCS) in Jersey has responded to concerns about a toxic culture within the department after three former senior health bosses shared a damning insight into it.

Professor Simon Mackenzie, Tom Hayhoe and Hugo Mascie-Taylor spoke at three public hearings organised by Jersey's Health and Social Security (HSS) Scrutiny Panel this week.

Together they raised fears over patient safety, a toxic working culture within the service and a resistance to change.

Patrick Armstrong, Medical Director for Jersey, told ITV News: "I see significant improvements in all departments.

"There is a perception that people don't bring concerns forward but I see, every single week, people bringing concerns forward."

Professor Simon Mackenzie and Tom Hayhoe also said they were reluctant to receive care in Jersey due to the state of the service.

Mr Armstrong took over as Medical Director in 2021. Credit: ITV Channel

However, Mr Armstrong said: "I would choose to be treated here. When you are looking for issues within an organisation you will find them.

"I see those issues, I completely acknowledge them but I also see the huge care and the huge amount of work that everyone in this organisation does. We're striving to make it better."

Mr Armstrong also reiterated that his department is following guidance supplied by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

"What we have also said is that we will listen if clinicians feel that there is better guidance such as European guidance or American guidance that may be more up-to-date.

"What I would not tolerate is people not following any guidance at all."Mr Armstrong said he thinks the culture within the organisation has changed but that there is work to do.He added: "I believe that I have helped oversee a lot of significant change already."

