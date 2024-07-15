Play Brightcove video

Watch as Queen Camilla is ushered away due to a "potential security breach" during a visit to Jersey

The King and Queen have been ushered into a hotel after a suspected security incident during their visit to Jersey.

Queen Camilla was enjoying some local ice cream when she was approached by a member of the royal contingent who whispered something to her.

Her Majesty looked concerned as both she and King Charles III were pulled away from their engagements and taken to the nearby Pomme d'Or Hotel.

The King was also ushered towards the hotel by his security team. Credit: ITV Channel

A parish official had raised a security concern which turned out to be a false alarm after a full investigation and background check.

The States of Jersey Police added: "The report was swiftly found to be a false alarm with good intention and the visit continued as planned."

The Royals are on a two-day tour of the Channel Islands, the first such visit by a Monarch since 2005.

