ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler meets the Jersey cows that will be gifted to the King

Seven Jersey cows which represent some of the leading herds on the island will be gifted to the King during his visit on Monday 15 July.

The heifers were originally due to be presented to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but after King Charles III acceded to the throne, arrangements were made to ship the animals to Windsor.

However, one of the leading Jersey herds lost more than 100 of its cows in December 2022, likely due to a rare illness called botulism.

There are strict rules around importing animals into the island, making them hard to replace so the King gifted his cows back to Jersey.

Now that the island's herds are replenished, The Jersey Milk Marketing Board and The Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society are regifting seven heifers to the Sovereign.

Jersey farmer Andrew Le Gallais says: "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all at Woodlands Farm in St Helier, the Le Boutillier herd is now fully restocked and we are delighted we're now able to honour the gift intended for His Majesty."

As the Jersey Herd at Windsor is complete, His Majesty has asked that the cattle be given to Home Farm which forms part of the Highgrove Estate and is run by a Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmer, Henry James Gay.

Jersey farmer Paul Houze adds: "It's hugely prestigious, we're all thrilled to be doing it, this isn't the first time that the island has given animals to the Queen and now the King but we always find it a great privilege to be able to do that.

"Once these heifers have been presented to the King on Monday, they'll be staying on island for around a month before they make their way to their new home in the UK where they really will be flying the Jersey flag."

