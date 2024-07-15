Jersey humanitarian aid worker Simon Boas has died following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

He was the Executive Director of Jersey Overseas Aid with the charity confirming that Simon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 15 July.

International Development Minister Deputy Carolyn Labey has paid tribute to Simon, describing him as "an inspiration and larger-than-life character who impacted thousands of lives here in Jersey as well as millions around the world".

She adds: "His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched with his kindness, compassion, sense of humour and love of life.

"Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be so very deeply missed and remain forever in our hearts."

Simon Boas working on a conservation project in Madagascar. He supported many projects to improve people's lives worldwide. Credit: Jersey Overseas Aid

Simon was a volunteer for several other groups including the Samaritans.

His selfless nature was exemplified through a series of candid articles that he wrote for a local newspaper following his terminal diagnosis, detailing his treatment and reflections.

The pieces went viral and were read worldwide with many taking comfort from his words as they faced their own cancer journeys.

Simon's tireless work to make other people's lives better was recognised as he was awarded the rare Silver Seal by Jersey Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq.

Shortly before his death, Simon received a personal letter from King Charles III who praised his " courageous approach" to his cancer diagnosis and his charitable service.

In his final weeks, Simon continued to attend charity board meetings and serve in the Honorary Police.

He also wrote a book, 'A Beginners Guide to Dying' which will be published later this year, with proceeds donated to palliative care charities.

