Play Brightcove video

Queen Camilla laughs as two Jersey cows get frisky during an event to celebrate the island's cultural heritage

Queen Camilla became amused during a visit to the Channel Islands as two Jersey cows mounted each other at a cultural event.

Her Majesty laughed along with the crowd at the unexpected display which was designed to showcase the island's heritage.

She quickly composed herself with dignitaries and islanders still enjoying the light-hearted moment.

​The Royals were on a tour of the 'Jersey Expo Event' at Weighbridge Place in St Helier, created to celebrate local agriculture, aquaculture and environmental initiatives, when the animals took centre stage.

The King has been given seven heifers as a gift from the island.

The couple are on a two-day tour of the Channel Islands, the first such trip by a Monarch since 2005.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...