King Charles III and Queen Camilla have spent a sunny day in Guernsey on the final leg of their Channel Islands' tour.

It is the Monarch's first such visit since ascending to the throne.

Hundreds of residents have taken advantage of the sunny weather and a special public holiday to show their support after heavy rain marred some of the Royal visit in Jersey on Monday.

Their Majesties unveiled a special plaque at Crown Pier to mark the occasion and were treated to tastings of local produce.

The rare Golden Guernsey Goat was also given a royal title.

Guernsey's Royal visit in pictures:

Hundreds welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they arrive in St Peter Port. Credit: PA Images

The King and Queen wave and smile as hundreds of Guernsey residents cheer them on. Credit: PA Images

Pub-goers try and peek a sight of the Royals. Credit: PA Images

The King and Queen arrive for a special sitting of the States of Deliberation. Credit: PA Images

King Charles III meets guests at a special tea party on Crown Pier. Credit: PA Images

People line along the sea front as the Royals make their way through St Peter Port. Credit: PA Images

King Charles III smells a beer aptly named in his honour. Credit: PA Images

Queen Camilla visits Hauteville House, the residence of writer Victor Hugo during his exile in Guernsey. Credit: PA Images

The King grants the honorary "Royal" title to the Golden Guernsey goat breed. Credit: PA Images

The Queen enjoys some samples of Guernsey cider. Credit: PA Images

The RNLI were in formation to wave and salute the Royals on their tour of the Crown Pier. Credit: PA Images

