King Charles III and Queen Camilla have spent a sunny day in Guernsey on the final leg of their Channel Islands' tour.
It is the Monarch's first such visit since ascending to the throne.
Hundreds of residents have taken advantage of the sunny weather and a special public holiday to show their support after heavy rain marred some of the Royal visit in Jersey on Monday.
Their Majesties unveiled a special plaque at Crown Pier to mark the occasion and were treated to tastings of local produce.
The rare Golden Guernsey Goat was also given a royal title.
