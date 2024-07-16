Play Brightcove video

Watch as the King meets his former childhood dance partner in Guernsey

King Charles III has bumped into one of his early childhood dance partners during a Royal visit to Guernsey.

His Majesty was greeting members of the crowd in St Peter Port when he spoke to Caroline Freeman who helped teach him to dance when he was just four years old.

Caroline herself was aged nine and helped Marguerite Vacani who founded the Vacani School of Dance in London in 1915.

The Monarch reminisced of the fond memories he had under Madame Vacani's tutelege.

The King explains: "What was so marvellous was that I had the same dance teacher as my mama, she was terrific.

"And I promise you, all your tuition helped hugely."

Caroline then urged the King to keep up with lessons, to which he responded: "Don't worry, I will, I need more".

After meeting His Majesty, Caroline adds: "It was really rather something, I'm so glad it's happened.

"He's kept up with his Scottish dancing but he says he doesn't do so much at the moment as you can imagine, having not been too good.

"But it's so lovely to see everybody turn out for him and he was looking very well, I thought."

Caroline Freeman says "it was just by chance that we were able to see him so close". Credit: ITV Channel

During the King's lessons, Caroline would step in as his dance partner as she was a few years older and of similar size.

She described the King as a "talented dancer and very charming", adding that she taught the King the polka - a fast and active style of dance.

Caroline explains: "It was very 'au fait' in those days. You had to do the waltz, the foxtrot or this and that and the polka was quite fun for little ones."

"He was only four, Princess Anne was there but she was practically a toddler, it was a lucky and great privilege."

The Vacani School of Dance taught dancing and social etiquette befitting ladies and gentlemen of the upper class.

They were soon invited by the future Queen Mother to teach the then Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose.

Every week, Marguerite Vacani and her niece Betty Vacani would visit Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle to teach the royal household's children.

The school states that the King excelled at the Highland Fling in particular.

