Watch as 91-year-old Kathleen Moriarty kisses His Majesty, telling ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship why she took the chance of a lifetime

The King was surprised on his Royal Visit to Guernsey when a 91-year-old resident managed to kiss him on the cheek.

Kathleen Moriarty leant over the barriers to embrace His Majesty as he was greeting residents in St Peter Port during a two-day tour of the Channel Islands.

Kathleen said that at her age, there's no point 'limping about'. Credit: ITV News

Kathleen tells ITV News: "I didn't dream of doing it, I just did it.

"I just thought, 'Aw bless him' you know? I just went and gave him a kiss."

Kathleen admitted it "was the first and probably the last time" she would kiss a Monarch, adding: "I enjoyed it and I hope he did."

The Royal visit saw h undreds of Guernsey residents take advantage of the sunny weather to show their support after heavy rain marred some of the Royal visit in Jersey on Monday.

The King and Queen were treated to tasters of local produce including cider and cheese and a royal title was given to the rare Golden Guernsey Goat.

It is their first visit to the Channel Islands since His Majesty's succession to the throne in 2022.

Both Jersey and Guernsey declared special one-off public holidays to allow islanders to celebrate.

The Royal couple will fly back to London on Tuesday evening before the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday 17 July.