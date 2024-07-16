King thanks Jersey for 'warm welcome' ahead of Royal visit to Guernsey

Guernsey is set to welcome the King and Queen for their Royal visit to the island.It will be the first time since 2005 that a British monarch has visited Guernsey.Yesterday (15 July), the King expressed his gratitude to the people of Jersey for the "devotion" they had shown him during his historic Royal visit to the island. During a speech at a special sitting of the States Assembly in St Helier, King Charles III said: "I am most grateful to you and to the States for the warm welcome that you've extended to both my wife and myself and for the assurances of devotion, loyalty and allegiance to the Crown you have expressed on behalf of the people of Jersey."My wife and I have such happy recollections of the welcome we received when we were last here in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of my late mother."His Majesty added: "During that visit we met so many Islanders and learned of the high regard and affection in which she was held and also a great deal about your beautiful and unique island."

Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, also spoke about the island's special relationship with the British Crown.He said: "In the traditional words that reach back into our history and recognise Your Majesty's unique position in the hearts of islanders and in our history, as our sovereign and duke: 'Vive le Roi, nôtre duc et la Reine' [Long live the King, our duke, and the Queen]. God save the King."In an act of symbolism, each of Jersey's Seigneurs, the equivalent of a lord, showed their allegiance to the King.Charlie Malet de Carteret, the Seigneur of St Ouen, said: "It's an extraordinary moment for our family to be able to continue the history of paying homage to the monarch - that we've done for so long."On a personal level, I'm incredibly honoured and proud to be able to carry on that tradition."

