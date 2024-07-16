Two Jersey medics who were found guilty of failing to adequately care for a man in the moments before he died have been sentenced at the island's Royal Court.

Paramedic John Sutherland, 61, and ambulance technician Tom Le Sauteur, 36, were convicted in June on one count each of breaching health and safety law.

Jurats decided that it was "not appropriate to impose a fine" and instead decided to give both men a conditional discharge for two years, which means they will be back in court if they commit any further offences.

Sutherland and Le Sauteur have also been ordered to pay £500 each in court costs.

The case concerned patient Frazer Irvine who died from a cardiac arrest in March 2022.

Mr Irvine had called 999 for himself after a suspected pill and alcohol overdose.

His condition worsened after the ambulance arrived and the prosecution argued that Sutherland and Le Sauteur failed to put him in the recovery position, did not recognise he was struggling to breathe and failed to provide adequate care during resuscitation.

Both men have been suspended by their employer Jersey Ambulance Service since 23 March 2022 pending the outcome of an internal investigation, due to conclude in the coming weeks.

Sutherland and Le Sauteur have told ITV News that they intend to appeal their sentence.

