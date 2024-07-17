The family of a Jersey man who died of a cardiac arrest while in the care of paramedics has spoken out for the first time.

39 year old Frazer Irvine died in March 2022, whilst in the care of paramedics Tom Le Sauteur, 36, and John Sutherland, 61.

Le Sauteur and Sutherland were found guilty of failing to provide reasonable care to a man in the moments before his death.

In a statement, Mr Irvine's family said: "Frazer was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. The efforts to portray Frazer as a violent, aggressive drunk could not be further from the truth.

"Anyone who viewed the CCTV that the paramedics obviously never realised was recording, the subsequent evidence from body worn cameras and the evidence provided in court by witnesses will be aware of the truth."

Le Sauteur and Sutherland believe public opinion is on their side. Credit: ITV Channel

The family added: "The actions of the paramedics fell well below any acceptable standards of care. Even the expert hired by the defendants could not defend their actions.

"The family are convinced, as are many others, that if even basic first aid had been administered, then Frazer may well have survived.

"The authorities in Jersey do not bring cases lightly. They must decide that there is both a reasonable prospect of conviction and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

"On 18 March 2022, Frazer reached out for help but was tragically let down by those whose job it was to administer that help. What is hard to accept is that those in a caring profession could show such little regard for human life."

Le Sauteur and Sutherland have told ITV News they intend to appeal the decision of Jurats.

Ambulance technician Tom Le Sauteur, 36, and paramedic John Sutherland, 61, were sentenced at the Royal Court to pay £500 each in legal costs and issued a 'conditional discharge' for two years - which means they will not face punishment unless they re-offend within two years.

They avoided the maximum penalty for breaking Health and Safety Law, which is an unlimited fine.

Le Sauteur told ITV News: "We will be lodging an appeal in the next week or so to overturn this decision.

"The public support has been fantastic and a total gamechanger. As far as John and I are concerned, the court and the Jurats are entitled to their opinion but we're public servants and the public's opinion matters to us, their verdict appears to be pretty unanimous."

A fundraiser set up to support the medics has raised more than £47,000, however it has brought their access to legal aid into question.

Le Sauteur explained: "We are meeting the young lady who set up the crowdfunding page on Wednesday. Both John and I are committed though that, no matter what happens, we won't be financially gaining from this at all.

"We'll have to wait and see where we are with funding from legal aid, we'll have to watch this space but we are committed to appeal and will have to do whatever we can to make that happen."

John Sutherland and Tom Le Sauteur have been suspended from the ambulance service pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Credit: ITV Channel

