Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Fred Dimbleby reflects on the world media's coverage of the Royal visit

The King and Queen's tour of the Channel Islands made news around the world with several standout stories.

A security scare during the Royal visit to Jersey caused a brief moment of panic with Their Majesties ushered into a local hotel but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Media outlets from across the globe - including in the USA, Australia and the UAE - covered the issue and it was far from the only headline grabbing moment.

Queen Camilla was enjoying some Jersey ice cream when her team ushered her into a nearby hotel due to a security threat. Credit: Sunrise on 7News Australia

There were more light hearted moments that grabbed the public's attention, particuarly in the Jersey Expo - designed to be a celebration of the island's cultural heritage.

Two cows decided to steal the show by becoming frisky with one another in front of the Queen who laughed along with members of the crowd.

She quickly composed herself but the video clip has been viewed millions of times across the world.

This Australian television station captioned the humorous moment with a play on a popular royal saying. Credit: Today on Nine Network Australia

Those cows are part of seven heifers from the island being gifted to the King, contrasted with the previous ceremonial present that was given to Queen Elizabeth II of two dead ducks - this time his Majesty received duck eggs instead.

This Indian international news outlet covered the King's present of seven cows from Jersey. Credit: The World is One News, India

Guernsey too had its share of international media attention with 91-year-old Kathleen Moriarty taking her chance to kiss the King on the cheek as he greeted members of the crowd in St Peter Port.

The video clip was widely shared and made newspaper headlines globally.

The kiss made media headlines around the world. Credit: ITV Channel

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...