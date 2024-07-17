From frisky cows to a security scare, how the world's media reported the Channel Islands Royal visit
ITV Channel reporter Fred Dimbleby reflects on the world media's coverage of the Royal visit
The King and Queen's tour of the Channel Islands made news around the world with several standout stories.
A security scare during the Royal visit to Jersey caused a brief moment of panic with Their Majesties ushered into a local hotel but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Media outlets from across the globe - including in the USA, Australia and the UAE - covered the issue and it was far from the only headline grabbing moment.
There were more light hearted moments that grabbed the public's attention, particuarly in the Jersey Expo - designed to be a celebration of the island's cultural heritage.
Two cows decided to steal the show by becoming frisky with one another in front of the Queen who laughed along with members of the crowd.
She quickly composed herself but the video clip has been viewed millions of times across the world.
Those cows are part of seven heifers from the island being gifted to the King, contrasted with the previous ceremonial present that was given to Queen Elizabeth II of two dead ducks - this time his Majesty received duck eggs instead.
Guernsey too had its share of international media attention with 91-year-old Kathleen Moriarty taking her chance to kiss the King on the cheek as he greeted members of the crowd in St Peter Port.
The video clip was widely shared and made newspaper headlines globally.
