"I recognise the tune but not the language": The Queen shares a joke with islanders in Guernsey as local schoolchildren sing her 'Happy Birthday' in Sark French

The Royal Family's official social media accounts have marked Queen Camilla's birthday with a picture from Guernsey.

Her Majesty is celebrating her 77th birthday in London following a two-day tour of the Channel Islands with King Charles III.

During the visit, she went to Hauteville House in Guernsey which holds historical significance as it is where the author Victor Hugo lived in exile for nearly 15 years.

The photo chosen to celebrate the Queen's special day is from the house's balcony as she is pictured smiling in a long Royal blue dress.

Her Majesty was in high spirits during the packed schedule, despite wearing a bandage on her ankle which may have been causing her some discomfort.

She also appeared to enjoy being serenaded by schoolchildren who sang 'Happy Birthday' to her in Sark French, joking that she knew the tune well but the language was unfamiliar.

Having flown back from the Channel Islands with the King on Tuesday evening, Her Majesty's big day has coincided with political pageantry as she attends the State Opening of Parliament - an official ceremony where the first set of new laws is presented by the Labour government.

