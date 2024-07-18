Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney reports on the latest issues with Jersey's Health Service

There are fears that junior doctors in Jersey may avoid requesting scans that patients need due to the "aggressive" nature of colleagues.

The deeply concerning relevation forms part of a highly critical expert report by The Royal College of Radiologists about the island's General Hospital.

It states concerns that "behaviour is sometimes so aggressive ... a doctor's clinical judgement may change over time, such that they opt not to request a scan (to avoid confrontation) and this subsequently leads to adverse outcomes for patients."

The review details hearing "multiple reports of 'rough treatment' of junior doctors when they come to radiology with requests for imaging" and that these asks appear to be considered "without due regard to professional courtesy and civility".

Particular concerns were raised over patient safety in cases where radiologists refused to carry out head CT scans which would have been justified in other hospitals, according to the report.

The review team say they heard a number of examples of junior doctors being spoken to inappropriately and more than one person indicated that this was a particular issue for female members of staff.

Even more concerningly, the experts explain they were told that after one female junior doctor raised a formal complaint, the staff member was "advised to avoid going to the radiology department in the future".

The findings note problems over three years, including in the department itself with a "them and us culture between radiologists and radiographic staff".

The review was commissioned after a staff member at Jersey Hospital raised concerns over a radiologist's work - it was subsequently revealed that at least 14 women were told their mammograms were clear when in fact they had breast cancer.

That doctor is still employed in the department under restricted duties - The Royal College of Radiologists believes they should not be involved in reading scans.

It has made a number of other recommendations such as creating a one-stop breast clinic to stop delays for patients seeking support, diagnosis and treatment.

In response to the report, Chris Bown, Chief Officer of Jersey's Health and Community Services, says: "The wider concerns raised by the Royal College of Radiologists make for sobering reading.

"It is clear we need to reset the relationship between different professional groups in this area and engender a much stronger culture of collaboration and professional respect. I am determined we will do this."

Confidential advice and support for patients in Jersey can be found through the Government's website.

