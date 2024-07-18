A paint splatter, a shovel and a root vegetable are among the eight new designs set to be included in the emoji keyboard.

The final list - which is the shortest in history - also includes a face with bags under the eyes, a human fingerprint, a leafless tree and a harp.

However, the icon that could generate the most discussion is the flag of Sark - a small island in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

It is only home to around 500 people but received recognition from the International Organization for Standardization (IOS) - an independent body which sets the official abbreviation codes for each jurisdiction.

Sark has been defined as CQ with the designation used in many services such as banking, internet domains and the postal service, also paving the way for its flag to be included in the emoji keyboard.

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation which decides what emojis should be available globally, previously announced it would not be accepting proposals for any more flag emojis but places can be automatically considered if they are added to the IOS's list.

The nearby larger Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey already have their own flag emojis, although Alderney - home to around 2,000 people - has not yet made the cut.

Draft designs for all eight emojis have been released by Emojipedia with final approval expected on Tuesday 10 September.

The icons will then be released within wider software updates by major tech companies such as Apple, Google and Meta over the rest of 2024 and 2025 and may vary slightly between providers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...