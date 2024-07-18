Jersey's Norman Market returns in celebration of cultural links to France

Jersey's Norman Market gets underway today (18 July) in St Helier.

The event, celebrating the island's cultural links to Normandy, will run until Monday 22 July in the Royal Square.

It will be open to the public daily from 9am to 6pm and is free to enter.

The market is part of La Saison Française [French Season], a partnership project organised by La Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche, Alliance Française Jersey, ArtHouse Jersey and Jersey Opera House, with the support of the Creative Island Partnership.

Visitors to the market will be able to enjoy a series of market stalls showcasing some of the French region's very best produce including cheese, sausages, ciders and soaps.

Live music from La Mafia Normande, a Normandy-based swing band and virtuoso jazz duo Robin Antunes and Benjamin Garson will accompany the market over the weekend.

La Mafia Normande will take to the stage at 4:30pm on Saturday (20 July) and 1pm on Sunday (21 July) while Robin Antunes and Benjamin Garson will perform at 3pm on both days.

The market will be run alongside the Fête de St Helier, a street party taking place across the town centre from 11am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival marks St Helier Day and gives islanders the opportunity to learn more about the Parish's patron saint and will feature work from local artists, funfair rides and a children's fun zone as well as the Norman Market.

Connor Burgher, the Town Centre Manager and Head of Engagement, said: "Taking place in the heart of St Helier, the Fête is a staple in the Parish's event calendar.

"We can't wait to bring you another exciting weekend with even more stallholders than in previous years.

"There is something for everyone of every age, so make sure you head down."

