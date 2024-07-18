It will soon cost more to pay a parking fine in Guernsey.

T he States of Deliberation has approved a £25 increase to fixed penalty notices from Friday 19 July.

Band A tickets, usually issued for overstaying in a space, will go up from £40 to £65.

Band B tickets for offences such as driving without a numberplate will also rise from £70 to £95.

The highest level Band C fixed penalty notices cover issues such as driving without a seatbelt or while using a mobile phone and will now cost motorists £125, up from £100.

If the fine is paid within seven days then it is reduced by £10.

The changes in rates are the first since offence bands were introduced more than a decade ago.

Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee championed the move, saying in a policy letter that it hopes " to maintain a fair and proportionate penalty, as well as provide an appropriate deterrent to those who may otherwise fail to comply".

There are around 14,000 notices issued in Guernsey each year, mostly for Band A issues.

The increase is expected to bring in at least an extra £350,000 annually.

