Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The trust has suffered a turbulent period, facing criticism over animal welfare concerns and the treatment of staff at Jersey Zoo.

Rebecca Brewer, who was acting as the head of the Trust has stepped down as interim CEO.

Responding to allegations of a "toxic workplace" and animal welfare concerns she told ITV News: "This is an incredibly challenging time for everyone and it's had a great impact on everyone here at Durrell but especially those who care so passionately for our animals."

She temporarily stepped up from her role as Finance Director to interim leader after Dr Lesley Dickie resigned in September 2023.

Rebecca Brewer has not yet commented on her move away from the job.

Rebecca Brewer took over as interim CEO after Dr Lesley Dickie resigned in September 2023. Credit: ITV Channel

The Trust hopes that a new CEO will lead Durrell into an "exciting next chapter".

Durrell’s Chair, Matthew Hatchwell said: "We look forward to hearing from candidates who feel inspired to join us on our journey in creating a wilder, healthier, and more colourful world for both people and wildlife.”

As well as recruiting a new CEO, the trust is also looking to elect four new trustees to its Board later this year.

