A major global IT outage has hit the Channel Islands with GP appointments cancelled and card payments not working.

Island Medical Centre on Gloucester Street in St Helier says "all appointments will need to be rescheduled".

Other GP surgeries are however stressing that they would like patients to go to appointments as normal, unless they are advised not to attend.

Jersey's General Hospital and Customer and Local Services both remain open.

Many businesses are reporting issues with accepting card payments and some such as Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in Guernsey are only taking cash.

Waitrose in Jersey can only currently accept cash or debit cards through chip and pin payments - contactless and credit card payments are not working.

ATMs are understood to be working as normal.

CrowdStrike, the third-party software used on Microsoft Windows systems, has released a statement explaining that the IT issue is "not a security incident or cyberattack" and "a fix has been deployed".

Company president George Kurtz adds the problem is not affecting Mac or Linux users.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, says: "Islanders may be aware of the global IT issues being reported in the media today.

"Officials are currently investigating what impact may be felt here in Jersey and regular updates will be provided throughout the day as information emerges."

Ports of Jersey which operates Jersey Airport and Elizabeth Ferry Terminal explains: "No flights have yet been affected in Jersey, but a knock-on effect on inbound flights is possible as some airports are manually checking paper boarding cards.

"World Duty Free is currently closed and the team members are explaining the situation to passengers.

"We're continuing to monitor any impact on inbound flights and have updated digital screens around the Airport with information."

Jersey Harbour operations are unaffected.

ITV News has requested an update from the States of Guernsey and Ports of Guernsey.

