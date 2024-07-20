Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain has revealed his 'shock' after an audience member took his notes at a comedy gig in Guernsey.

Dara Ó Briain hosted two comedy shows at St James Concert and Assembly Hall on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 July.

However, after finishing his Friday gig, Dara's notes went missing from the stage.

The comedian took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon to explain that the venue's CCTV caught an audience member climbing through the stage's foilage and taking Dara's notes.

To Dara's surprise, the person was amongst a group who had met Dara after his set and had invited him for drinks at another venue.

After being tracked down, Dara confronted the group who he said were "a bit sheepish" in being caught red-handed.

Despite the apparent 'theft', Dara called the venue "a lovely place".

Dara's final words of wisdom were: "If you're planning a life of crime, there are a lot of cameras around."

