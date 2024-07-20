A mother and her 13-year-old son from Jersey have begun a 630-mile journey to raise funds for the island's homeless community.

They flew from Jersey Airport to Exeter to begin their walk of the South West Coast Path on Saturday 20 July.

The pair want to raise £5,000 for the island's Shelter Trust, where Michelle has worked for 12 years.

Michelle and Alfie are avid hikers, having already walked around bout Jersey and Guernsey last year. Credit: Michelle Cotillard

Michelle was inspired to fundraise for the Shelter Trust after discovering that a close acquaintance had recently required the charity's services.

She explained: "I can honestly say I met some of the most amazing people during my time working at the Shelter.

"There are a lot of preconceived ideas about the homeless and we are trying to do something positive to help raise much-needed funds for the charity."

"We are so excited to be undertaking this challenge for such a wonderful charity." - Michelle Cotillard Credit: Michelle Cotillard

The South West Coast Path is a 620-mile trip that travels from Minehead in Somerset, around the entire coastline of Cornwall, before following the Devon and Dorset coastline to Poole Harbour.

The ascents and descents along the trail make it equivalent to climbing Mount Everest four times.

The walk is expected to take six to eight weeks.

