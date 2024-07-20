Organisers of Jersey's biggest street festival, the Fête de St Helier, are promising fun for all the family as it returns for a two day run from Saturday 20 July.

The festival will feature fairground rides, live music and entertainment, alongside stalls of local produce as well as food and drinks stands.

The event takes place across Parade Gardens, the Cenotaph, York Street, Charing Cross, Broad Street, Library Place and the Royal Square.

Road closures, diversions and parking suspensions are in place around these areas to accommodate the fête.

It is free to enter and will run from 11am to 9pm on both days.

St Helier Town Centre Manager, Connor Burgher said: "This weekend sees St Helier's biggest street party come right to the heart of the town centre.

"We've got a great big main stage here at the monument and then all through town we've got loads of stalls, loads of activities, and loads of fun for all the family."

He added: "We have a fantastic line up on our main stage this year, we have some great local acts."

The festival celebrates the town's namesake and tends to coincide on the weekend closest to St Helier's Day on July 16.

