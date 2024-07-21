Floral enthusiasts from St Saviour's in Guernsey have been nationally recognised for their displays.

It has been named Best Large Village in the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Britain in Bloom Competition.

A plaque was unveiled at the St Saviour's Community Centre to celebrate the hard work of volunteers who tend the floral displays.

Senior Constable Paul Connolly said it is a "very proud moment for all involved."

St Saviour was awarded a slate commemoration plaque as part of the prize for winning the gold medal. Credit: ITV Channel

After St Saviour's won the main award of the Floral Guernsey competition, the parish decided to enter the RHS competition.

Liz Pirouet-Douglas, who leads Floral St Saviour and volunteers, directed the work and planting.

Liz said the warm welcome and hospitality Guernsey shows visitors secured them the award.

She explained: "The island always sells itself absolutely beautifully, and we'll always say that Guernsey's the best if anyone comes here.

"I'm a proud Guernsey girl, and I love it - I can't say enough about how great it is. We do it primarily for the community."

