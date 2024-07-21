Jersey's community took part in a social piece of artwork to create a giant rope in St Helier.

The Jersey Green Rope is a social sculpture, inspired by an ancient Irish rope-making tradition which uses locally harvested wild plants to weave the rope together.

Around a hundred people helped create a more than sixty-metre Sug á n rope at the Fish Market and Broad Street throughout the week.

It's part of an ArtHouse Jersey project exploring food justice from the perspective of Jersey's migrant communities.

The rope was completed on Friday 19 July and was paraded along the south coast from La Rocque to St Helier on Saturday 20 July.

'I see this public sculpture as a catalyst to bring people of all cultures together to reconnect to our natural world.' - William Bock Credit: ITV Channel

Visual artist William Bock originally started the rope in Ireland before bringing it to be completed in Jersey.

He explained: "I call it a social sculpture as it's made by many hands and essentially, I can't do it on my own, so I'm inviting people to help create this rope.

"It creates a lovely democratic space and I think that's what the spirit of this is about - it's our shared humanity and shared connection to the place that we're living in."

