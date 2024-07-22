There are concerns the deaths of at least 20 rheumatology patients in Jersey were caused directly or indirectly by their care.

The cases have been referred to the island's Coroner for new inquests which will be carried out by the Viscount, relatives are being informed of the development by Health and Community Services (HCS) over the phone.

Family members will also have the opportunity to meet the Chief of Service, a Consultant Rheumatologist and a well-being expert with follow-up care offered where needed.

These cases are part of an ongoing clinical audit into 190 patients who were in Jersey's Rheumatology Service under the care of 'Dr Y' and 'Dr Z' and have died since January 2019 - officials say it is likely this number may change as the review progresses.

Just over 120 have been reviewed so far.

'Dr Y' is still on the payroll but is not currently practising in Jersey and 'Dr Z' left the island some time ago.

A separate audit also highlighted "significant concerns" over the medication given by these doctors to patients between January 2019 and January 2022.

It found there was no appropriate evidence for 153 patients to be given anti-rheumatic and anti-inflammation drugs - more than half of all the records reviewed.

In 38% of cases, these prescriptions were then stopped following face-to-face appointments.

HCS Medical Director Patrick Armstrong says assessments by independent specialists have so far revealed that 33 living patients may have been harmed by their diagnosis, treatment and care under these two doctors.

They have been offered an apology and compensation will be offered, he hopes later this year, either on a case-by-case basis or through a general scheme.

It follows a damning independent report published earlier this year which found that the standard of rheumatology care in Jersey was "well below what the review team would consider acceptable".

At the time, HCS admitted it is "inevitable" that some patients "will have been harmed clinically, emotionally or economically by their earlier diagnosis or treatment".

The investigation by the Royal College of Physicians had been triggered by concerns from locum doctors over record-keeping, case management and communication.

Mr Armstrong adds: "I would like to reassure patients of the Rheumatology Service that the recommendations made by the Royal College for improvements to the services are progressing well.

"Of the 26 recommendations made, 16 have been fully implemented and the remaining 10 are well on the way to being implemented."

He also explains that progress is being made to enrol Jersey into national audits.

