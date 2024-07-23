Jersey businesses have lost nearly £1 million in a week to a phone bank scam.

A fraudster is calling local companies claiming to be from the NatWest Fraud Team.

They pretend there is a problem with the business's bank account and direct the person to log in to their online banking.

The scammer then takes control of their account by telling the victim they are on the wrong screen and asking them to enter a new website address or URL.

However, this is a fake domain and allows the fraudster to transfer money out.

The States of Jersey Police are urging people to be vigilant and never to act on any request like this.

Officials add that a bank will never ask someone to download anything or to log in to specific websites.

If a customer is unsure then they should end the call and contact their bank on their official published number, which can be found on the back of a debit or credit card, ringing from a separate phone.

NatWest adds that customers should take their time and never feel rushed into giving out information.

Fraudsters often want people to let their guard down and put pressure on them to cause panic with urgent requests.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...