Guernsey will have another royal visitor in August, just a few weeks after The King and Queen toured the Channel Islands.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit the island on Monday 12 August ahead of a cross-channel sailing contest, the Lieutenant-Governor has announced.

Her Royal Highness will celebrate the Association of Sail Training Organisations (ASTO) Guernsey Small Ships Race.

As Patron of ASTO, The Duchess will meet around 140 young competitors and will also be taking to the water herself aboard one of the boats.

The three-day race from Guernsey to Poole runs from Tuesday 13 August and is open to any sail training vessels where at least half the crew is under 25 years old.

Kerry McMillan, Chief Executive of ASTO, says: "This race was inspired by the RNLI's 200th Anniversary to raise awareness of the impact on, and value to, young people of sail training and adventure afloat generally.

"We know that Guernsey provided crews for sail training passages like this one in the past and we're very much hoping to reignite that relationship with the Bailiwick and its young people."

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, will again meet young people in Guernsey having made it a feature of her visit in 2022. Credit: ITV Channel

The Duchess and her husband last visited Guernsey as the Earl and Countess of Wessex in 2022 to mark the island's 77th anniversary of Liberation from Nazi Occupation.

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell, adds: "We are exceptionally fortunate to be hosting this short visit by Her Royal Highness in her capacity as Patron of an organisation that is particularly relevant to these islands.

"We hope that Her Royal Highness has a very enjoyable day here, both afloat and ashore."

ASTO has confirmed that The Duchess will also attend a special reception in Guernsey.

