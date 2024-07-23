Guernsey's overall inflation rate drops slightly to 5.3% but housing and power costs spiral
There is some good news for Guernsey consumers and businesses as the rate costs are going up by has slowed slightly.
The latest level of inflation is 5.3%, compared to 5.8% in March and 7.3% in June 2023.
Food prices increased well below this figure, rising by 2.3% in the past year.
However, the cost of power and housing is far outstripping inflation, jumping by 12.1% and 10.5% respectively over the same period.
Prices actually went down within the clothing and footwear sector by 2.1% since June 2023.
The overall rate of inflation is currently 3.3% higher in Guernsey than the UK which is at the Bank of England target level of 2%.
