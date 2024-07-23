Jersey's Environment Minister has published changes to his controversial Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) following a consultation into the proposals.

Deputy Steve Luce's plans would have seen 27% of the island's territorial waters protected from dredging but this figure has now been reduced to 21% following objections from fisherman who fear the move could decimate their industry.

The Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel has launched a review into the planned MSP to consider whether the proposed extension of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are fit for purpose.

The Jersey MSP aims to reduce the impact of damaging fishing activities including dredging and bottom trawling to protect the marine environment, fisheries and the local economy.

It identifies the island's most sensitive marine habitats including kelp, maerl and shallow reefs in an attempt to secure their future as vital ecosystems.

The Jersey MSP is part of the government's plans to protect 30% of the marine environment by 2030.

Some members of Jersey's fishing industry have previously told ITV News they fear the MSP would stop them from fishing in areas they rely on to make money.

In November 2023, scallop fisherman, Stephen Viney, said: "It's hard enough as it is and this is the final nail. The areas they're talking about are probably the most important areas to us that we fish."

Don Thompson, Chairman of the Jersey Fishermen's Association also accused the island's government of rushing plans without considering fishers' livelihoods.

Jersey's government had launched a consultation into the original plans in October 2023.

Adjustments have now been made to the plans following the consultation.

The MSP aims to create a 'thriving marine environment' in ecosystems like that of Les Ecrehous. Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Luce said: "I am grateful to everyone who took the time to give their views on the plan during the consultation period.

"We received over 150 comments which has all been taken into consideration when publishing this draft."

He added: "I'd like to think that there is something positive for everyone in this revised plan and especially for those who responded to the consultation.

"The plan helps us understand how people value and interact with our marine environment. It's important we find a balance between the different uses we have for our marine environment and to make sure we interact with our local ecosystems in a sustainable manner."

Deputy Luce said he was "looking forward" to debating the plans later in the year.

The MSP will be reviewed by the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel ahead of a States debate during autumn 2024.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, Chair of the Scrutiny Panel, said: "While the aims of the MSP, to protect our marine environment for future generations, are laudable, we have to ensure the Plan, as it is being proposed, is the right one for our island."

Deputy Jeune confirmed that introducing the MSP could lead to changing fishing regulations in Jersey.

