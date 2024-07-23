Play Brightcove video

A Jersey woman with chronic pain says she feels "grateful to be alive" following the health department scandal that has seen at least 20 new inquests ordered over concerns those patients' deaths were caused by inadequate care.

Charlotte Riley was treated by the island's Rheumatology Department for rheumatoid arthritis, now she says medics are not even sure that was the correct diagnosis.

She was wrongly prescribed powerful drugs that can cause birth defects and miscarriages, despite trying for a baby.

Charlotte explains: "It's only because my friend's sister-in-law is a rheumatologist in the UK, my friend spoke to her and that's how I found out. It wasn't because the doctors realised and when they did, there was no apology or follow-up.

"I couldn't believe it, I'm very vocal about wanting children, it's the first thing I discuss whenever I see a professional. To have a drug that could lead to birth defects is absolutely disgusting, no follow-up is even worse.

"Secondly, I was on steroids for over two years with no suggestion of me coming off, I took myself off those because I felt it wasn't having an impact and we know the implication of steroids on people and their health.

"Then I was put onto another really powerful drug and when I saw another doctor we had a discussion about it not being the best for me. I'd been on that for over a year."

Charlotte is still a patient in Jersey's Rheumatology Service and feels like her life is in limbo.

She adds: "I don't know what the long-term implications of being on those drugs are, I have got other issues going on, is that a result of being on this medication? I don't know. I don't know what the long-term impact is of being on a very powerful medication that I shouldn't have been on.

"I feel grateful that I'm alive but equally I feel that there's been an injustice because I still don't know what's wrong with me and I haven't got the correct treatment plan in place so I'm still in pain, still suffering and we're no further forward.

"The compensation claims are secondary to most people who are in constant pain. When it's affecting your daily life, what you actually want is just to feel better."

The experience has also undermined Charlotte's belief in doctors.

She says: "You look to medical professionals as the experts and this just shows that unfortunately, we have to question every step of the way and have the confidence to be able to challenge them.

"I feel angry that we're years down the line and I'm still no further forward as to what can be done to make me feel better and I'm sure many others feel the same."

Medical Director Patrick Armstrong has described the rheumatology failings as a "scandal" and promised compensation.

He has reassured patients that the department has improved hugely and 16 of the 26 recommendations made by the Royal College of Physicians have already been brought in.

However, no staff members have been let go with Mr Armstrong telling ITV News, "I don't think sacking people creates real change, I think that makes people fearful and we've done an awful lot of work trying to create a culture where people feel empowered and safe to speak up so sacking people isn't always the answer."

