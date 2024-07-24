Jersey and Guernsey have been reviewing the potential risks of a nuclear disaster for the first time since 1997.

In the unlikely event of an incident, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has looked into what actions the Channel Islands would take in such an emergency.

The review is routine and performed by each government in preparation for all potential eventualities.

It looked at the worst-case scenarios, considering more than 850 weather patterns and included officers from Jersey and Guernsey visiting some of the nuclear sites on the Cotentin Peninsula with French authorities.

The report concluded the following:

Nuclear risks to the Channel Islands:

Radioactive waste dumped in Hurd Deep, an underwater valley in the English Channel, in the 1950s and 1960s

Transport of nuclear materials by ship around the Channel Islands

Orano La Hague Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Site

Flamanville Nuclear Power Station

Cherbourg Naval Dockyard nuclear submarines

Where the nuclear risks are in relation to the Channel Islands. Credit: ITV Channel

Recommendations to Jersey and Guernsey Governments:

Continue analysing marine environment samples to provide monitoring and reassurance

Consider plans to deal with radioactive releases to Channel Islands' territorial waters

Continue engaging with French authorities on the safety of French nuclear sites and emergency communications

Consider planning for sheltering and iodine, if required, after a release of radioactive material into the air

Plan for communications to islanders following an emergency, particularly if no action is required. This should include a plan for communicating with visitors to the Channel Islands

Jersey and Guernsey's Radiation Advisory Group, which is made up of clinicians and scientists from both islands, discussed whether they should stockpile iodine and unanimously recommended against it.

The advice was instead to focus on seeking shelter in the very unlikely scenario of a nuclear incident.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health, says: "This review was commissioned as part of our normal cycle of risk assessment as we haven't looked at this issue since 1997.

"This is part of our on-going plan to update and review a number of Public Health risks. The report was reassuring in that it confirmed that the risk of such an incident occurring is very small.

"The authors examined worst-case scenarios, which is important context, and even in the very unlikely event such an incident occurred, our normal weather patterns would likely result in minimal risk to public health.

"Our emergency plans are being updated following the review but the key public health advice would, should such an unlikely event occur, be for the community to seek shelter as a priority."