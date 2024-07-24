Dolphins in the Channel Islands talk to each other in a different 'accent' to others around the world, according to research into noises the mammals make.

Dolphins communicate with one another by making clicking sounds which vary in frequency and duration.

The clicking sounds sometimes sound like whistling.

Jersey marine expert, Dr Paul Chambers, says the noises dolphins in the Channel Islands sound different to those in other parts of the world.

Dr Chambers told ITV News: "One of the funny things is that dolphins seem to have regional accents.

"You can't compare directly the noise that say a bottlenose dolphin in Jersey or the Channel Islands makes to one in, say, Wales or Ireland."

Marine experts use devices called hydrophones to detect where dolphins are and the noises they make.

Most noises made by dolphins are beyond the human hearing range so technology is needed to analyse them.

Dolphin populations often live in limited geographical areas meaning they do not all sound the same given the different environments they live in, similar to how people in different areas develop separate accents, even if they speak the same language.

Dr Chambers says bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in and around the Channel Islands, with around 400 to 450 of them living in our region.

He says Les Minquiers is Jersey's dolphin hotspot, especially during the summer.

