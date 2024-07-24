A historic 18th-century Jersey farmhouse has been "mindlessly destroyed" by vandals.

The Grade Three-listed La Ronde Porte building in St Saviour is run by the National Trust who say the break-in happened on Tuesday 23 July.

Every glass window has been smashed, pantiles were broken on the roof, paint has been thrown around and the doors were kicked in.

The Trust say the vandals also broke into the main building and largely destroyed the existing glass house.

The glass house has been largely destroyed. Credit: ITV Channel

La Ronde Porte was left to the Trust by Philip Le Sueur in his will.

The site includes a farmhouse, outbuildings and an apple crusher.

The States of Jersey Police have been called in to investigate and the Trust says officers have collected forensic evidence.

Alan Le Maistre, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, says: "It is heartbreaking to witness such mindless destruction. Plans have just been passed to install services to make the main house habitable and we have been working on establishing the site as a community hub to support rural enterprise and the agricultural industry."

The Trust is calling for those living nearby to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police.

