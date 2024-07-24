Inflation has more than halved in Jersey over a year.

The figure now stands at 5%, compared to 10.9% in June 2023 and the 30-year record-high of 12.7% in January 2023.

The most recent rate is also slightly below Guernsey where prices are rising by 5.3%.

However, despite the overall rate that prices are rising by slowing down in Jersey, some sectors continue to see big increases.

The cost of tobacco went up by 12.2% in the last year while leisure services will set you back an extra 10.7%.

10.7% extra Cost for leisure services since June 2023

12.2% rise In the price of tobacco over the past year

The price of power and housing also saw notable above-inflation rises at 8.8% and 7.3% respectively.

That housing figure is still driven by the high cost of mortgage interest payments, although this has slowed in the last quarter.

The overall rate of inflation is currently 3% higher in Jersey than the UK which is at the Bank of England target level of 2%.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...